Transcript: Prop 30 Asks If The Richest Californians Should Be Taxed More to Pay For Green Infrastructure

Here to help us cut through the noise on Prop 30 is Kevin Stark, senior editor of KQED's Climate Desk. Welcome, Kevin.

Kevin Stark: [00:01:05] Thanks for having me.

Olivia Allen-Price: [00:01:06] So let's start with this. At a high level, what are voters being asked to decide on in Prop 30?

Kevin Stark: [00:01:11] So Proposition 30 is a climate measure. It's meant to reduce the state's greenhouse gas emissions and fight air pollution. So the way it would work is it would raise the state income tax for people who earn more than $2 million a year by 1.75%. And this would generate between 3 billion and 4 and a half billion dollars each year. That's according to an analysis from the Legislative Analyst's Office. The money would go into a trust fund that could be used for three things EV car rebates, chargers for those vehicles and wildfire suppression.

Olivia Allen-Price: [00:01:46] Kevin, Let's dove into those three buckets a little bit more, starting with getting more zero emissions vehicles on the road, which is where I understand 45% of the money made from this tax increase would go.

Kevin Stark: [00:01:57] When a person goes out to buy a car, they get a tax rebate. It would offset the price of the car. California already has some rebates and the governor just invested another 6 billion from the state's budget surplus into EVs. But Prop 30 creates a pot of money that can't be raided by the general fund. It ensures continued investment over time.

Olivia Allen-Price: [00:02:17] And we should add, this money could also be used for zero emissions public buses, agricultural and construction vehicles and even bikes, adding in more bike lanes or increasing bike share access. Okay, let's get into the second part of this fund, which would get a 35% cut of the new tax.

Kevin Stark: [00:02:34] Money would also be spent on chargers and infrastructure to help support all those new electric vehicles that are out on the road. A key detail here is that this investment is targeted at communities with less money and high air pollution. They would be getting these chargers.

Olivia Allen-Price: [00:02:47] So more car charging at apartment buildings and low income single family homes and more fast charging stations in publicly accessible places.

Kevin Stark: [00:02:56] And the rest of the money would go to firefighting and suppression programs, you know, training and hiring firefighters.

Olivia Allen-Price: [00:03:05] You know, the goal of this measure is to help combat climate change, is focusing on zero emissions vehicles. Really the best way to do that?

Kevin Stark: [00:03:14] California's top source of greenhouse gas emissions is transportation. So overhauling how we get around is the change that we can make that will have the largest impact. You know, toxic smog, while it's a lot better than it was in the 1960s, is a problem that California has never been able to solve. There's one group move L.A. that has been working on this for years. Back in 2020, they convened a bunch of California's climate intelligentsia, climate leaders, and said they asked them this question: If you had $30 billion to spend fighting climate change, what would you do? And I covered this event at the time. Kevin de Leon, he's a former leader of the state Senate. He's running for mayor of L.A. He spoke and made the case that, you know, L.A. is still, for many years in a row, the most polluted city in America. Here he is speaking at that move L.A. event back in 2020.

Kevin De Leon: [00:04:03] And we know that these very consequential health impacts have a disproportionate impact on children, especially children of color, those of the lowest economic mean. So what I would do is first order of business is get diesel trucks off the road. Got to get diesel trucks off the road. Second is you got to build out charging infrastructure for passenger cars. The infrastructure has to be there.

Kevin Stark: [00:04:29] So, ideas from this event seeded, what would become Proposition 30. You know, to answer that question, how would you spend $30 billion to fight climate change? It was EV rebates and chargers.

Olivia Allen-Price: [00:04:41] And I understand there's a pretty broad coalition of groups supporting this prop. And we'll get to those in just a minute. But the involvement of one group has raised some eyebrows.

Kevin Stark: [00:04:51] I am fairly certain that you're referring to Lyft the ride hailing giant. They are essentially bankrolling this campaign right now and have donated or loaned the campaign about $15 million so far, at least at the time that we're taping this in early September. The no campaign hasn't received any donations yet, but I think that is surely going to change.

Olivia Allen-Price: [00:05:12] Why is Lyft pouring money into this prop, which we should know that they did not put on the ballot themselves?

Kevin Stark: [00:05:17] I would say that Lyft is under a lot of pressure to increase its electric vehicles. Last year, the state mandated that they increase the rides from electric vehicles by the end of this decade, which is, you know, seven years from now, something like 90% of Lyft miles need to be with an electric vehicle. Lyft has said it's onboard with this plan, but it wants the state to invest in chargers to make this possible. And you see that their support here is probably a part of that. The majority of Lyft drivers buy their own vehicles, so the company will have an easier time meeting this goal if EVs are more affordable for their workforce, you know, which is everyday Californians. Lyft also needs the charging infrastructure. I should note that the governor, Gavin Newsom, is opposing Prop 30.