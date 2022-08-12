State Officials Face Growing Pressure to Decide Future of Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant

Those raising questions with Newsom include state Sen. John Laird, a Santa Cruz Democrat whose district extends down the coast and includes the seaside power plant near San Luis Obispo.

If the plant is kept open, “Who pays, and is there fairness in who pays?” Laird asked in an interview. “There have been additional earthquake faults discovered near the plant, and seismic upgrades were never totally completed. Will they address that?”

Laird outlined other issues too, including who would pay for maintenance that has been put off because the plant is scheduled to close by 2025; whether there is time for PG&E to order and receive additional radioactive fuel and casks to store spent fuel; and would would electricity from the reactors get in the way of transmission for wind power that is expected to come on line in coming years, adding that it could cost billions to keep the plant running.

“We are under a tight time-frame,” Laird said. “That begs the question of could they do everything it needs to be extended by 2025?”

“I’m really waiting to see whether ... and how they address all the issues that are associated with a possible extension before I decide what I’m going to do,” Laird said, referring to a possible vote.