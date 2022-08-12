State Officials Face Growing Pressure to Decide Future of Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant

The California Legislature has less than three weeks to determine if it will take an extraordinary step and attempt to extend the life of the state's last operating nuclear plant, a decision that would be made amid looming questions over the cost, who would pay and earthquake safety risks.
The legislative session ends Aug. 31, and only a rare special session called by Gov. Gavin Newsom could provide a longer period to consider the move. The Democratic governor — seen as a possible future White House candidate — has urged PG&E to pursue a longer run beyond a scheduled closing by 2025, warning that the plant's power is needed to maintain reliable service as the state transitions to solar, wind and other renewable sources of energy.
The administration is expected to outline its argument Friday during a three-hour California Energy Commission hearing focused on the state's power needs in the climate change era, and what role the decades-old nuclear plant might have in maintaining reliable electricity in the state.