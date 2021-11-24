KQED is a proud member of
The California Report

California's Last Nuclear Plant Is Slated to Close in 2025. Why Some Scientists Worry That's Bad News for Carbon Emissions

Saul GonzalezJoe Fitzgerald Rodriguez
An aerial shot of the nuclear plant, which contains two large silos, various buildings, a large parking lot and vats of water, all located a few yards off the beach.
Aerial view of the Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant which sits on the edge of Avila Beach in San Luis Obispo County, on March 17, 2011. (Mark Ralston/AFP via Getty Images)

The massive 2,200-megawatt Diablo Canyon Power Plant, the last nuclear power facility in California, is scheduled to completely shut down operations by 2025, ending the state's reliance on nuclear energy. But while celebrated by anti-nuclear advocates, some scientists warn the plant’s closure may lead to a spike in the state’s carbon emissions.

According to a new report from researchers at Stanford Energy published this month, closing the facility located in San Luis Obispo County could make the state more dependent on natural gas for electricity production. Natural gas is mostly composed of methane, a climate-warming gas that's even more potent than carbon dioxide. It's when natural gas is burned during the energy production process that methane is released into the atmosphere.

Researchers recommend delaying the closure of Diablo Canyon to 2035, arguing it would cut California power sector carbon emissions by more than 10% from 2017 levels by reducing dependence on natural gas. The report's warning even spurred the Washington Post's editorial board to declare shutting the plant down "the definition of climate incoherence."

But some experts are taking a different lesson from Stanford Energy's study. Instead of sounding the alarm to keep the facility open, those speaking to The California Report say it's clear that California needs to double up on its clean energy efforts.

"You shut down Diablo Canyon, something is going to replace it. We still have electricity demand. People still will use the same amount of electricity the day Diablo Canyon goes offline," said Mark Specht, an analyst at the Union of Concerned Scientists, who studies Diablo Canyon.

The natural gas power plants that could replace Diablo Canyon may be the equivalent of adding 300,000 cars to California's roads, according to research by the Union of Concerned Scientists.

But Specht says that should be a sign that "there is no time to waste" on creating new clean energy infrastructure to replace the nuclear plant's output.

"We are talking about three or four years and then the power plant goes offline, and building new clean resources takes years. Folks have to be working on this right now to make sure we replace the power plant with clean energy," Specht said.

Keeping the plant open doesn't jibe with former state senator Bill Monning, who not only used to represent the area Diablo Canyon resides in, but also worked on legislation to help the area prepare for the economic impacts of the plant's closure with an $85 million settlement.

"When people say it's clean energy, that's right at a certain level, but it doesn't take into account the waste that is left behind the spent rods," Monning said. "It doesn't take into account that history. "

The discussion comes just a couple weeks after world leaders gathered for COP26, the UN climate summit, in Glasgow, to focus on the herculean task of reducing global carbon emissions.

This past May, the Biden Administration took a step toward fostering greener energy production goal when they announced plans to open the California coast to offshore wind development.

But a key site just offshore from the Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant was not included in the deal. It was long-eyed as a site because the nuclear plant's closure would free up more potential transmission lines that would be useful for utilizing electricity from offshore wind farms.

But without a clear alternative on how the Diablo Canyon site should be used, the authors of the Stanford report went on to identify other uses for the plant should it be kept open through 2035, instead of being closed in 2025. The site could become a major desalination complex, for instance, that would output 80 times the freshwater of the Carlsbad Desalination Plant. The nuclear plant site could also become a hydrogen production site from nuclear energy, the researchers added.

The report's authors wrote that a re-examination of the nuclear plant's closure shows many "substantial" potential gains, and the report was authored to "allow policymakers and the public to consider weighing the benefits and tradeoffs" with using Diablo Caynon's nuclear plant for new purposes.

But there's one more reason the nuclear plant won't stay open, however, said Monning, the former state senator: no one with decision-making power wants it open, including PG&E itself. Speaking with the Engineering News-Record, a PG&E spokesperson said they're concentrating on "safely and reliably operating the plant" until the end of its licenses.

"And perhaps the most important fact, PG&E was a member of this agreement and has no interest in seeking to renew their licensing," Monning said. "And there's no evidence that anybody else does, either."

This post includes reporting from NPR's Lauren Sommer.

