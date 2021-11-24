California's Last Nuclear Plant Is Slated to Close in 2025. Why Some Scientists Worry That's Bad News for Carbon Emissions

The massive 2,200-megawatt Diablo Canyon Power Plant, the last nuclear power facility in California, is scheduled to completely shut down operations by 2025, ending the state's reliance on nuclear energy. But while celebrated by anti-nuclear advocates, some scientists warn the plant’s closure may lead to a spike in the state’s carbon emissions.
According to a new report from researchers at Stanford Energy published this month, closing the facility located in San Luis Obispo County could make the state more dependent on natural gas for electricity production. Natural gas is mostly composed of methane, a climate-warming gas that's even more potent than carbon dioxide. It's when natural gas is burned during the energy production process that methane is released into the atmosphere.
Researchers recommend delaying the closure of Diablo Canyon to 2035, arguing it would cut California power sector carbon emissions by more than 10% from 2017 levels by reducing dependence on natural gas. The report's warning even spurred the Washington Post's editorial board to declare shutting the plant down "the definition of climate incoherence."