California's Last Nuclear Plant Is Slated to Close in 2025. Why Some Scientists Worry That's Bad News for Carbon Emissions

But some experts are taking a different lesson from Stanford Energy's study. Instead of sounding the alarm to keep the facility open, those speaking to The California Report say it's clear that California needs to double up on its clean energy efforts.

"You shut down Diablo Canyon, something is going to replace it. We still have electricity demand. People still will use the same amount of electricity the day Diablo Canyon goes offline," said Mark Specht, an analyst at the Union of Concerned Scientists, who studies Diablo Canyon.

The natural gas power plants that could replace Diablo Canyon may be the equivalent of adding 300,000 cars to California's roads, according to research by the Union of Concerned Scientists.

But Specht says that should be a sign that "there is no time to waste" on creating new clean energy infrastructure to replace the nuclear plant's output.

"We are talking about three or four years and then the power plant goes offline, and building new clean resources takes years. Folks have to be working on this right now to make sure we replace the power plant with clean energy," Specht said.

Keeping the plant open doesn't jibe with former state senator Bill Monning, who not only used to represent the area Diablo Canyon resides in, but also worked on legislation to help the area prepare for the economic impacts of the plant's closure with an $85 million settlement.

"When people say it's clean energy, that's right at a certain level, but it doesn't take into account the waste that is left behind the spent rods," Monning said. "It doesn't take into account that history. "

The discussion comes just a couple weeks after world leaders gathered for COP26, the UN climate summit, in Glasgow, to focus on the herculean task of reducing global carbon emissions.