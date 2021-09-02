In California, Restoring Our Relationship With Fire is Possible

How do you measure the impact of fire?

Not all fires are bad. But fire coverage and reporting often frame an incident as a disaster that must be contained, redirected or stopped. Californians are often used to understanding the magnitude of a developing disaster by dividing the incident into digestible pieces, like how many acres it’s burned, or how contained it is.

But Venton says that fire’s impact can’t just be measured by acres and area contained. “If the fire is burning in a healthy way, in a place where it's doing ecological good, a fire could be 15 percent contained. And that doesn't tell you that it's catastrophic necessarily,” she said.

Instead, she argues that we should reassess and reprioritize metrics for measuring a fire’s impact. “How many people are being evacuated? Is it threatening towns?” she explained.

“Is it burning in a way that is out of control and that, you know, how many firefighters are involved in the firefight? When did they last have a break?”

Who really fights fires?

Calling people heroes is not productive, Venton says. Instead, she urges us to think about who is doing this work and how they're compensated.

Until recently, federal firefighters — also known as "forestry technicians" — were paid about thirteen dollars an hour. A new plan under President Biden would increase that amount to fifteen dollars an hour, but "most of the livable wage comes from overtime, meaning that people rely on it, meaning that they feel like it's never OK to say no to an assignment," she said.

But that doesn't include the work of incarcerated firefighters who fight California's blazes. Incarcerated firefighters are paid $2 to $5 per day, and they get an extra dollar per hour when they’re actively working at a fire.

The work itself is brutal, and many firefighters are working long hours in dangerous situations while disconnected from their families.

"I would much rather they be fairly paid and fairly treated professionals," Venton said.

A second shift she recommends is to treat the work of fire prevention with the same attention and value as fighting existing blazes.

"The hero narrative feeds into this thing I see in our culture that I don't like," she explained. "We value coming to the rescue more than preventing problems in the first place."