'I Can't Abandon This Community': Months After CZU Fires, Survivors Struggle to Rebuild

Wilson’s property consists of a third of an acre with an 800-square-foot one-bedroom house that she used as her own residence, and a smaller one-bedroom cabin she rented out. Both structures were completely destroyed by fire. She told KQED she had no mortgage payments and said the cabin rent basically served as her pension.

Wilson had insurance for both structures – but despite receiving policy limits for both homes, she said it may not be enough to rebuild even one structure. Even if she is able to rebuild one house, she said she’ll probably have to sell because she’s lost her income.

Wilson applied to the Federal Emergency Management Agency for assistance, but got sent to the Small Business Administration since FEMA said she was a business.

The SBA then bounced her back and forth between its homeowner and business sides.

“I qualified for $40,000 but it had to be spent only on personal property and only after I have used my insurance proceeds," she said. "Here’s the thing: I need a house before I can buy any personal property to put into it."

Wilson is continuing to work on the rebuilding process, but she’s not sure if she’ll ever be able to get back to the life she had before — a secure residence she could live in, and a small income from her rental property that provided enough to live on.

“It took me 50 years to get those things," she said. "And they were gone in an instant."

Challenges to Rebuilding

Wilson said there are many CZU fire survivors worse off than she is, and she worries that for many, the county approvals and regulations necessary to rebuild will prove insurmountable barriers.

“I believe that people who can’t afford to rebuild will sell for what they can get, and this county will become a county of rich people,” Wilson said.

Because of the challenging topography of the Santa Cruz Mountains, many fire survivors must undergo a geologic survey of their properties – conducted by the county – before they can rebuild.

"The fire-burned soil doesn't hold together and doesn't cling to the hillside," said Kirsten Flynn, a fire survivor who has been working to rebuild a family home in Boulder Creek that was used as a rental for the last few years.

Jason Hoppin, communications manager for Santa Cruz County, echoed Flynn in describing how after a big fire, the ground is unable to absorb water and rainfall can create rivers of mud and debris flows, "which have the capability of taking out cars, houses and lives — anything in its path." So these geologic surveys are essential to ensure the ground is ready to be rebuilt on.

Hoppin said the risk from debris flow can be greater than the fire itself. A more in-depth explanation of debris flow can be found on the county website.

For Flynn and many others hoping to rebuild, the geologic surveys have delayed them from moving to the next step in the process. Depending on the complexity of a property, survey fees can add up to thousands of dollars.