Photos: Rare August Thunderstorm Sees Lightning Streak Across Bay Area

It's a rare sight for thunder and lighting to rock the Bay Area. As the skies sparked Saturday night and through Sunday morning, it's not a surprise that many of you got out your phones and cameras to capture the spectacle.

We've collected some submissions from KQED listeners, readers, and staff, as well as some great shots from around the Bay Area social media-sphere.

Enjoy the odd weather while you can: San Francisco, Oakland and San Jose are expected to get sunny by Sunday afternoon, though there is still a chance of thunderstorms Sunday night, according to the National Weather Service.

Here are some of your photos and videos from around the Bay Area: