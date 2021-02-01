Are You Really Protected From Evictions? Depends On Your Local Government.

It’s easy to think that California’s eviction moratorium means people can expect to remain in their homes during the economic crisis and global pandemic.

But a KQED investigation found that hundreds of evictions are still taking place across the Bay Area, to mostly Black and brown renters. So why hasn’t the state’s eviction moratorium stopped evictions from happening? And why is it worse in some counties than others? What your local governments are doing is a large part of the answer.

Guest: Molly Solomon, KQED housing reporter





Are you facing issues with housing during the pandemic? Share your story with us here.