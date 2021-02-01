KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Are You Really Protected From Evictions? Depends On Your Local Government.
News

Are You Really Protected From Evictions? Depends On Your Local Government.

Devin KatayamaMolly SolomonEricka Cruz GuevarraKyana MoghadamAlan Montecillo
Derrick Sanderlin holds a sign during an anti-eviction protest while sheriff's deputies line-up in front of the Santa Clara Superior Court in San Jose on Jan. 27, 2021. (Beth LaBerge)

It’s easy to think that California’s eviction moratorium means people can expect to remain in their homes during the economic crisis and global pandemic.

But a KQED investigation found that hundreds of evictions are still taking place across the Bay Area, to mostly Black and brown renters. So why hasn’t the state’s eviction moratorium stopped evictions from happening? And why is it worse in some counties than others? What your local governments are doing is a large part of the answer.

Guest: Molly Solomon, KQED housing reporter


Are you facing issues with housing during the pandemic? Share your story with us here.

Sponsored