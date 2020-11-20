With Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs Out, Will His 'Guaranteed Income' Experiment Stay?

Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs may have lost his bid for a second term in office, but many say the work he has set in motion will continue. When he was elected in 2016, Tubbs became the city’s first African American mayor — and its youngest, at age 27. Since then, Tubbs has gained a national profile for testing the idea of a “guaranteed income” in his own city, where he was also born and raised.

Known as the Stockton Economic Empowerment Demonstration, or SEED, the project was meant to be a temporary proof of concept. 125 people were given $500 a month — no strings attached — for a year and a half. The question it aimed to explore was whether simply giving money to low-income residents was the help they needed. Doubters said cash handouts would lead to bad behavior, while SEED’s website says the experiment would prove that “poverty results from a lack of cash, not character.”

The project was set to expire this past summer, but when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Tubbs extended the program through January of 2021.

How recipients spend the monthly $500 is tracked by independent researchers. Tubbs told KQED in May that because of the pandemic, spending on food went up, from roughly a third of all purchases to half.

“Folks are spending money on real necessities,” Tubbs said. “Folks are really hunkering down and making sure they have the basics to shelter in place.”