Stockton Mayor Tubbs: How Residents Are Using 'Guaranteed Income' During the Pandemic

What else has struck you about this data?

I think the biggest question that arises from the data [is] if these 120 individuals who were randomly selected, during this pandemic, what would they be doing if they didn't have that $500? How would they have food? Where would they get food from? That causes me to ask about the 300,000-plus other people in my city, and we're doing everything we can to make sure that folks have access to food in a way that's affordable or free.

The experiment is set to sunset in the next couple of months. Has there been talk about extending it out further, given what's going on with the pandemic?

Absolutely. We've been talking to a couple of folks about extending it further. And hopefully, in the next couple of weeks, we'll have an announcement on that. And we're working overtime to make that happen.