Stockton's Income Experiment Offers Residents a Glimpse at the California Dream

But many supporters say basic income should be an addition to the current safety net, not a replacement for it. There’s also the question of whether a cash giveaway dissuades people from working. Some see it as a handout for the working poor, while others say it's a cushion for those who choose not to work.

“Everybody’s talking about a program with the same name, but they have different ideas about what it would look like,” Rothstein said.

Breathing Room

In Stockton, the $500 allowance is giving Jovan Bravo a little breathing room.

He usually works 68 hours a week — including regular Saturday shifts — to support his family. Since the stipend started coming in, he’s been able to work a little less without stressing about paying the bills. That means more time with his wife and his three kids, ages 13, 9 and 4.

He says he’s also been able to cover some extracurriculars for them, such as basketball camp and gymnastics class. He worries that without activities to keep them busy, they could be exposed to crime when they get older. Bravo, 31, was arrested on drug and weapon charges in his early 20s but said he’s determined to put his kids on a better path.

"I always hold my kids to a higher standard than what I was held to," he said. "I want them to be like their mother, go to college, get their master's, get a good paying job and not have to work as many hours as me. I don't want them to be the hardworking blue collar individual."

Forty-three percent of the Stockton participants receiving the stipend are employed full or part time, according to the report, and 20% are disabled, 11% are caregivers and another 11% are looking for work. Females make up 70% of the participants.

The racial breakdown shows 47% of the participants are white, 37% are of Hispanic, Latino or Spanish origin and 28% are black. The average median monthly income for recipients, without the stipend, is $1,800.

Rothstein says pilots like the one in Stockton aren’t the most accurate tool for predicting the potential effects of basic income on the labor market, because people won’t make major life changes when the income bump is temporary.

"They just can’t be transformative at this scale, you’d have to scale them up by many orders of magnitude to have the kinds of impacts we're talking about, and nobody has figured out how to pay for that," he said.