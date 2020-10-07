You Mailed Your Ballot. Where Does it Go, and When is it Counted?

Most larger counties use machines to capture a photo of the voter signature. Some devices are able to grab an image of 100 ballots every minute.

In counties including Contra Costa, San Francisco, San Mateo and Santa Clara, election workers then review the envelope signature and database signature side-by-side to determine a match.

"Human eyes — we’re looking at every single ballot and signature that comes in here," said Santa Clara County Registrar Shannon Bushey.

But in other counties, including Los Angeles, Marin and San Diego, the matching is also left to machines.

"This is typically done using algorithms that look for a certain number of points of similarity between the compared signatures," the Stanford Law report found. "If the signature meets a set confidence threshold — that is, if the algorithm determines it is similar enough to the signature on file—the ballot is marked as verified, eliminating the need for a manual review."

If the machines identify a mismatched signature, an elections official is required to add a human-layer of review. State law also prescribes a process for election officials to “cure” these mismatched or missing signatures, by following up with voters, even after Election Day, to offer an opportunity to correct the signature.

3. Your Ballot is Prepped

Once your ballot makes it past the verification stage, it’s ready to be prepared for counting, though an actual tally of votes can’t happen until polls are closed on Election Day. It’s like the baked dish you prepare then keep in the refrigerator, waiting until guests are on their way before putting in the oven.

In years past, election officials had to wait until ten days before Election Day to begin processing ballots. This year, registrars can start that process now — a result of new changes to state law aimed at speeding up the vote counting process.