Smooth Vote-by-Mail Elections in Colorado, Utah Provide Model for California

The smooth administration of two largely vote-by-mail elections this week provides a model for California, where officials are preparing to send every voter a mail ballot in the fall.

Roughly three-quarters of California voters already receive a ballot in the mail. But with the spread of COVID-19 threatening the safety of in-person voting in November, Gov. Gavin Newsom and legislators from both parties have moved to expand options for voters to cast their ballot at home.

Under a bill signed by Newsom last month, every registered voter will be sent a ballot before the general election. While another bill, to allow counties to consolidate in-person voting locations if they extend early voting times, is awaiting a vote in the state Assembly. The result of the changes would bring California's system into line with those in Colorado, Hawaii, Oregon, Utah and Washington — states that mail ballots to all registered voters.

"Here in Colorado, we are very used to using mail ballots. But with that said, I think there was an added effort to really focus on getting folks to cast the mail ballot," said Griswold. "We did things to encourage their use and also to make sure that for people voting in person, that that was just as safe as possible."