California Reopening Bars, Gyms and Movie Theaters Friday – But Not So Fast, Bay Area

On Friday, June 12, many counties across California will be able to reopen public businesses including movie theaters, gyms and bars after getting a green light from the state's Department of Public Health — but that doesn’t mean the Bay Area is following suit.
The latest loosening of coronavirus-related restrictions represents California’s shift into Stage 3 of its reopening plans. The majority of California’s counties – including Napa, Solano and Sonoma – have been approved by the state to move into this next phase, pending clearance from local public health officials.
But the Bay Area's six other counties – San Francisco, Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Mateo and Santa Clara – are opting to move forward on their own, slower timelines. Scroll down to see what's cleared for reopening in California this week, and find out whether these new rules will apply to your Bay Area county... or not.
Gyms
The reopening of California's gyms has been a much-Googled topic, and starting June 12 they'll be permitted to open their doors again in approved counties. State guidance (understandably) emphasizes the cleaning and disinfecting of exercise equipment and locker rooms and the provision of sanitation products like hand sanitizer and sanitizing wipes for gym-goers. It also recommends that facilities provide special gym hours for seniors and the medically vulnerable, and the limitation of exercise class sizes. Swimming pools can reopen, but saunas and steam rooms must stay closed.
Other Bay Area counties have opted not to specifically address gyms yet in their reopening schedules, or do not have a projected date. Alameda, for example, lists gym reopening in its plan, but provides no set timeframe."
Bars
California's bars can reopen starting June 12 according to the latest state guidance, although only in those counties that meet the state's requirements. The rules for bars are much like those for restaurants, although bars with games like pool tables or shuffleboard are directed to follow the state's guidelines for 'Family Entertainment Centers', which encourage the disinfecting of equipment and the use of partitions between activity spaces to maintain social distancing. Like restaurants, bars are also not permitted to host any concerts, performances or private parties yet.
Like at a restaurant, you can expect to be screened for COVID-19 symptoms upon arrival, asked to use hand sanitizer and asked to wear a face covering when you're not eating or drinking. An establishment can also cancel your reservation if you arrive with symptoms.
What about the Bay Area?
If your favorite bar serves food (and if they do, they might have been able to stay open for "curbside cocktails" during shelter-in-place), it appears they'll be able to re-open alongside dine-in restaurants. But if your local dive doesn't serve food, things are less certain for them when it comes to reopening.
California already permitted the reopening of restaurants in state-approved counties back in May, and the latest statewide advisory includes additional guidance for these businesses, including cleaning protocols, temperature checks for workers, the use of face coverings when not actively drinking or eating and keeping restaurant music low so servers can keep their distance from diners and still hear their orders.
What about the Bay Area?
Outdoor dining service has already been reintroduced in all Bay Area counties — and will be returning to San Francisco starting June 12 — with the exception of Alameda County.
Movie theaters in California can begin opening later this week if they limit theater capacity to 25% or no more than 100 attendees. State guidance released Monday recommends movie theaters implement reservation systems, designate arrival times and assign certain seats that people can use so that moviegoers can maintain 6 feet of distance from other groups. Patrons should, at a minimum, wear face coverings when entering and exiting the theater or buying concessions.
While the new guidance for California's public schools technically starts June 12, most will reopen with the new school year. The recent statewide guidance included a glimpse from California’s education chief into what 6.2 million California students can expect when they return to school, including temperature checks upon entering schools and buses, extensive hand washing throughout the day, physical distancing requirements and face coverings for students and staff at all times except when eating and drinking.
What about the Bay Area?
The region's public schools remain closed, and will reopen along with most of California’s in the fall. Schools in Napa County were actually permitted to reopen June 1 subject to rules and modifications – but the county opted to continue to suspend teaching through the end of the school year.
Museums
California had OK'd the reopening of outdoor museums back in May, but the latest order now clears the state's indoor museums for reopening — guidance which includes galleries, botanical gardens, zoos and aquariums. It doesn't apply to amusement, theme, or water parks, which must remain closed. The advice issued emphasizes facilitating social distancing and one-way movement through exhibits, and cleaning protocols for shared areas.
Remember: certain businesses and activities remain firmly off California’s list for imminent reopening, including live theater, saunas and steam rooms, nightclubs, concert venues, festivals and theme parks. This means it’ll definitely be more time before you see those open back up in the Bay Area, even if Gov. Gavin Newsom and the California Department of Public Health decide to to move forward with them.
Regardless of what state officials announce, whether you can finally return to your gym, hair salon or beloved bar in the future is almost entirely dependent on what your particular county decides. How far a county can “reopen” depends on whether they meet certain metrics, including number of cases, positive test rates and testing and tracing capabilities. We're tracking what's reopening around the Bay Area here, but if in doubt, check your county's reopening plans directly below: