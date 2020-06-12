California Reopening Bars, Gyms and Movie Theaters Friday – But Not So Fast, Bay Area

Gyms

The reopening of California's gyms has been a much-Googled topic, and starting June 12 they'll be permitted to open their doors again in approved counties. State guidance (understandably) emphasizes the cleaning and disinfecting of exercise equipment and locker rooms and the provision of sanitation products like hand sanitizer and sanitizing wipes for gym-goers. It also recommends that facilities provide special gym hours for seniors and the medically vulnerable, and the limitation of exercise class sizes. Swimming pools can reopen, but saunas and steam rooms must stay closed.

What about the Bay Area?

A mass reopening of gyms here remains a more distant prospect: Only Solano County has greenlit its gyms for reopening in accordance with the state. Even in Napa and Sonoma, which have taken a more accelerated approach to reopening than the rest of the Bay Area, gyms remain closed for now (and Sonoma County says it wants to wait until at least June 22 to assess whether their decision to reopen other businesses like restaurants has impacted the spread of COVID-19.)

Marin is currently looking to reopen gyms on June 29, provided there's no surge in COVID-19 cases before then, with Contra Costa planning on July 1. San Francisco says its gyms will reopen "mid-August."

Other Bay Area counties have opted not to specifically address gyms yet in their reopening schedules, or do not have a projected date. Alameda, for example, lists gym reopening in its plan, but provides no set timeframe."

Bars

California's bars can reopen starting June 12 according to the latest state guidance, although only in those counties that meet the state's requirements. The rules for bars are much like those for restaurants, although bars with games like pool tables or shuffleboard are directed to follow the state's guidelines for 'Family Entertainment Centers', which encourage the disinfecting of equipment and the use of partitions between activity spaces to maintain social distancing. Like restaurants, bars are also not permitted to host any concerts, performances or private parties yet.

Like at a restaurant, you can expect to be screened for COVID-19 symptoms upon arrival, asked to use hand sanitizer and asked to wear a face covering when you're not eating or drinking. An establishment can also cancel your reservation if you arrive with symptoms.

What about the Bay Area?

If your favorite bar serves food (and if they do, they might have been able to stay open for "curbside cocktails" during shelter-in-place), it appears they'll be able to re-open alongside dine-in restaurants. But if your local dive doesn't serve food, things are less certain for them when it comes to reopening.

Contra Costa County has set July 1 as its projected reopening day for bars – whether they serve food or not – and San Francisco has set a tentative date of "mid-August" for its booze-only bars. Officials in other Bay Area counties, however, have been vague on firm plans for reopening bars. Meanwhile, wineries and breweries are opening their doors again in Wine Country.

Restaurants

California already permitted the reopening of restaurants in state-approved counties back in May, and the latest statewide advisory includes additional guidance for these businesses, including cleaning protocols, temperature checks for workers, the use of face coverings when not actively drinking or eating and keeping restaurant music low so servers can keep their distance from diners and still hear their orders.