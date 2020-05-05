Hooray, You Can Go to the Movies Again—at a Drive-In Theater

Drive-in theaters in San Jose and Concord reopened to the general public on Tuesday, providing a welcome respite for those missing a communal movie-watching experience.

The West Wind-owned theaters, among the last remaining drive-ins in the Bay Area, will enforce strict rules: you'll have to wear a mask to leave your car, and can only exit your car to go to the bathroom. Cars must park 10 feet apart. And the concession stand will be closed. (Customers may bring their own snacks.)

So... what's playing? You can find full current schedules for each theater here. But as a taste, in San Jose, the following double features are showing at the Capitol Drive-In this week:

The Hunt and The Invisible Man

Gretel & Hansel and Brahms: The Boy II

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw and Good Boys

The Wretched and Disappearance at Clifton Hill

Trolls World Tour and Dolittle

Onward and Trolls World Tour

Never been to a drive-in theater before? Here are some tips for those ready to try the classic drive-in experience. (And if you're closer to Sacramento, West Wind also operates a drive-in theater there, currently showing an extra-nostalgic double feature of Raiders of the Lost Ark and Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade.)