Wine Country Reopens for Tastings

Sonoma County wineries have started plans to open up for in-person tastings. Based on guidelines from the state of California and Napa and Sonoma County vintner associations, multiple wineries are going the outdoor approach when it comes to reopening.

Last week, Kendall-Jackson and La Crema both opened for outdoor wine tastings. This post will continue to be updated as more wineries announce their reopening. Know of a winery that’s open for tasting? Let us know through this form or fill it out below.





Sonoma County

Bricoleur Vineyards: Tastings range from $65-$90 and can only be made with an appointment.

Buena Vista: The historic winery is currently open with new hours and required reservations with a guest limit with outdoor seating only. Starting June 1, there will be boxed lunches or flights available with 48-hours notice.