Newsom Orders Bars Closed in 7 Counties Hit Hardest By COVID-19

Saying "Californians must remain vigilant against this virus," Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered the mandatory and immediate closure of bars in Los Angeles, Fresno and five other counties on Sunday afternoon.

Newsom also released new guidelines outlining the closure of bars in counties worst hit by the Coronavirus.

"COVID-19 is still circulating in California, and in some parts of the state, growing stronger. That’s why it is critical we take this step to limit the spread of the virus in the counties that are seeing the biggest increases," Newsom said, in a statement.

Counties with mandatory bar closures include Fresno, Imperial, Kern, Kings, Los Angeles, San Joaquin and Tulare counties.

Newsom also recommended other counties close their bars, including Contra Costa, Riverside, Sacramento, San Bernardino, Santa Barbara, Santa Clara, Stanislaus and Ventura counties.