Newsom Orders Bars Closed in 7 Counties Hit Hardest By COVID-19

Scott Shafer
 (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

Saying "Californians must remain vigilant against this virus," Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered the mandatory and immediate closure of bars in Los Angeles, Fresno and five other counties on Sunday afternoon.

Newsom also released new guidelines outlining the closure of bars in counties worst hit by the Coronavirus.

"COVID-19 is still circulating in California, and in some parts of the state, growing stronger. That’s why it is critical we take this step to limit the spread of the virus in the counties that are seeing the biggest increases," Newsom said, in a statement.

Counties with mandatory bar closures include Fresno, Imperial, Kern, Kings, Los Angeles, San Joaquin and Tulare counties.

Newsom also recommended other counties close their bars, including Contra Costa, Riverside, Sacramento, San Bernardino, Santa Barbara, Santa Clara, Stanislaus and Ventura counties.

The new guidance, released Sunday, calls for mandatory closure of bars in counties on the state's "County Monitoring List" for 14 days or more. Bars in counties that remain on the list for three or more consecutive days, but less than 14 days, are recommended for closure.

Newsom and state health officials have said all along that re-opening and closure of the economy would be driven by data, which today's announcement underscores.

"We are actively monitoring COVID-19 across the state and working closely with counties where there are increased rates and concerning patterns of transmission. Closing bars in these counties is one of a number of targeted actions counties are implementing across our state to slow the virus’ spread and reduce risk,” said Dr. Sonia Angell, State Public Health Officer and Director of the California Department of Public Health (CDPH).

Officials said bars are being singled out because they are often crowded, social environments where people are talking loudly and social distancing can be difficult. Good judgment can also be compromised by alcohol, officials said.

Saturday the state public health department released updated figures for the pandemic in California, with an additional 5,972 COVID-19 cases and 60 additional deaths. Hospitalization rates are showing a slight uptick in the 14-day average.