This Is What Restaurant Reopening Looks Like: Bizarre and Confusing

On Saturday, June 6, Sonoma County restaurants will open for dine-in service for the first time since the county's shelter-in-place order began, nearly three months ago.

Over the past weekend, a select number of Napa and Sonoma restaurants and wineries were the first to open up their dining rooms and patios to customers.

As more restaurants prepare for dine-in service around the Bay Area, the early openings in Napa and Sonoma help illustrate what reopening will look like. They also raise questions about exactly how to reopen during a global pandemic and a moment of national civil unrest and reckoning.

I visited several of these restaurants and wineries on May 28 and 30. To say the least, it was bizarre, scary and confusing.