Ghost Ship Jury Unable to Reach Verdict for Derick Almena, Acquits Max Harris

The criminal trial of Derick Almena and Max Harris, each charged with 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter in the 2016 Oakland Ghost Ship warehouse fire, ended in a mixed decision on Thursday.

The jury was unable to reach a verdict for Almena, the Ghost Ship's master tenant, with 10 jurors finding him guilty and two jurors finding him not guilty. A hearing on a possible retrial for Almena is scheduled for Oct. 4, according to Tony Serra and Brian Getz, Almena's defense attorneys.

Harris, who has been described as the Ghost Ship's creative director and second-in-command, was acquitted of all charges.

The announcement of the deadlock and acquittal came after more than five months of arguments, examination, cross-examination, dismissed jurors and one restart to deliberations.

"We've always felt that Max was innocent, we've always felt that it was a clear case. ... It's scary to have an innocent client that's been in jail for two years," said Curtis Briggs, lead attorney for Harris.

"I'm relieved, but my thoughts are with the families right now. I don't want to lose sight, and Max Harris doesn't want to lose sight of the fact that the families are suffering, families who have suffered a great loss. Regardless of our opinions on the case, we acknowledge that it's very difficult."