Ghost Ship Decision: KQED Invites You to Share Your Reactions
We're dedicating this space for you to process and respond to the verdict of the Ghost Ship trial. Stephanie Lister/KQED
We're dedicating this space for you to process and respond to the verdict of the Ghost Ship trial. (Stephanie Lister/KQED)
Ghost Ship Decision: KQED Invites You to Share Your Reactions

Ghost Ship Decision: KQED Invites You to Share Your Reactions

KQED News Staff

With the outcome of the Ghost Ship criminal trial announced, we're remembering what the night of Dec. 2, 2016 — and the days and weeks after it — felt like. You may be, too.

To acknowledge the intensity of the feelings stirred up by the trial’s outcome in our Bay Area communities, we invite you to share your thoughts and reflections privately.

This is a space for you to react and respond:

  • What are your thoughts on the outcome of the criminal trial?
  • How did the Ghost Ship fire impact you?
  • Write a letter to one of the people lost in the fire.


PRIVACY NOTICE: KQED is gathering these stories for our reporting, and will not share your information with third parties. Your contact information will not be published, but we may contact you about your response for a story. We may feature your reflections on KQED’s website, social media or on air. By submitting, you give KQED permission to edit your submission for clarity and length.

