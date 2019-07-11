James listed individuals who had lived at the warehouse and asked, “You were the landlord to these people, right?”
“It was my building. I agree,” Almena said.
James also asked if unlicensed contractor and former friend Rodney Griffin had told Almena the warehouse was dangerous and had referred to it as a “death trap.”
“No. Not to me,” Almena responded.
Griffin had testified otherwise earlier in the trial, however, saying that he had visited the warehouse at Almena's request to evaluate the building before Almena signed the lease. Griffin said during testimony on May 7 that when he visited the warehouse again, six months after the lease was signed, he told Almena the warehouse was “very dangerous” and called it a “death trap.” He said Almena had laughed in response.
James also pointed to a 23-page document that Almena had written following his arrest in June 2017 and asked whether Almena had written that landlord Eva Ng had told him, within a couple of months after signing the lease, to obtain contracts and permits for construction work in the warehouse. Almena responded that he had been asked to get permits but had declined, and that “early on” — in the immediate months after signing the lease — he had asked the Ngs to obtain the proper permits.
Alameda County Judge Trina Thompson said she expects closing arguments to begin on July 29 and to last three to four days. She said rebuttal witnesses, if any, will be called Monday, and additional motions will be taken up.
