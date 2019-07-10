Almena and tenant Max Harris, who has been described as the Ghost Ship's creative director and second-in-command to Almena, both face 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter stemming from the blaze that killed 35 concert-goers and one tenant the night of an electronic music party.

Almena testified that an email from Eva Ng, daughter of landlord Chor Ng, indicated to him that the building was zoned for the types of activities he intended to use the building for, including "community outreach" and "civic activities."

Under cross-examination from Alameda County Deputy District Attorney Autrey James, Almena also said he believed he could build dwellings inside the warehouse, but that it was not his original intention.

A video taken following Almena’s arrest in June 2017 was shown to the jury, in which he told investigators that activities could be held at the warehouse and dwellings could be built in the space according to zoning regulations he had read. Almena said he had given those statements under duress because he had just been arrested, removed from his home and charged with 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter.

The prosecution has argued Almena and Harris illegally converted the warehouse into an unsafe living space without consideration for proper safety regulations, including installing sprinkler systems, fire alarms, smoke detectors and well-lit exits. The defense has argued the blaze was started as an act of arson. The cause of the fire was never officially determined.

James asked Almena why he would lie to police on several occasions about people living in the warehouse if he believed it was OK to build living spaces there.

Almena responded that he wasn't "completely aware" about whether people could live there until a later incident in which police determined a person that occupants had wanted to remove from the building was granted "squatters’ rights."

Almena also testified Tuesday that he had lied to police about people living in the warehouse at the advice of Kai Ng, son of Chor Ng.