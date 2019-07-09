Almena testified under questioning from his attorney, Tony Serra, that Kai Ng "suggested members sign contracts that they didn’t live there."

Almena said he had misrepresented himself to law enforcement on four occasions.

Almena and Ghost Ship tenant Max Harris both face 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter stemming from the Dec. 2, 2016, blaze that killed 35 concert-goers and one tenant the night of an electronic music event.

Prosecutors argue that Almena and Harris, who has been described as the Ghost Ship's creative director, illegally converted the warehouse into an unsafe living space without proper safety regulations like fire alarms, sprinklers and well-lit exits. But the defense has argued that arson was the cause of the blaze, and there was nothing Almena or Harris could have done to prevent it.

On Tuesday, Almena claimed a number of steps were taken and rules implemented to ensure safety in the Ghost Ship. He said smoke detectors and fire extinguishers were required in every living space, but said he didn’t check occupants' personal quarters. He also said there were rules against open flames and smoking.

Almena said he had asked the landlords to install sprinklers and a number of other safety measures, but that they refused.

Almena also testified that Kai Ng had visited the warehouse at least four times from 2014 to 2016, doing full walk-throughs and inspections of the complex. Almena said Ng had passed through the warehouse once when approximately 20 people had lived there.

"The most obvious living situation was mine," said Almena, who lived in the warehouse with his wife and three children.