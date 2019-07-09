He also said that from July 2014 to Dec. 1, 2016, there had been 33 visits inside the building by about 50 officials from various agencies and that no one had ever issued any eviction notices or had red-tagged the building.
Almena then listed off the agencies, including: five separate visits by 13 fire department staff; 16 visits by law enforcement inside the building by 28 individuals; eight visits from Child Protective Services; and two paramedics visits. He also said more than 25 teachers held a parent-teacher meeting there.
“We felt good about what we were doing,” said Almena, after a question about how he felt regarding not being cited following these visits.
Serra had Almena detail a number of occasions in which agency officials visited the warehouse. Serra asked Almena about a Sept. 26, 2014, arson incident outside the front of the warehouse in which Almena recalled seeing flames rising up to the outside of the second-story windows.
He recounted four to five fire department staff responding to put it out. He said then-Oakland fire investigator Maria Sabatini arrived with three other fire personnel and a police officer. Almena said Sabatini “politely demanded” to enter the building.
Almena said Sabatini made the sign of the cross in front of an altar just inside the front entrance, and then went upstairs with Almena to inspect the windows toward the front of the Ghost Ship. He said they all climbed back down the front stairs and then he and Sabatini walked through the downstairs, up the back stairs and then back down the front stairs before leaving.
Almena’s testimony — along with earlier testimony from his wife, Micah Allison — contradicts testimony Sabatini made on May 22 that she had not entered the warehouse. Allison also testified she saw Sabatini enter the building on the day of the 2014 fire.
Although the cause of the deadly Dec. 2, 2016, fire was never determined, Sabatini’s testimony also cast doubt on arson as the cause of the fire.
Almena's testimony continues this afternoon.
