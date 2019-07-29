"We're going back to loved ones, our families, our jobs,” he said. “For 36 people, that didn’t happen.”

James then slowly read aloud the names of the 36 victims who died that night, including 35 concertgoers and one tenant, as friends and relatives wept.

The prosecution has argued that master tenant Derick Almena and Max Harris, who has been described as creative director or second-in-command at the warehouse, illegally converted it into an unsafe living space without any consideration for safety.

The defense has argued the fire was started as an act of arson, and there would have been nothing that Almena or Harris could have done to prevent that. They also have argued that agencies, including personnel from Oakland's police and fire departments, had passed through the building dozens of times and had never flagged it, red-tagged it or issued eviction notices.

James said the defendants' acts “amount to a disregard for human life.”

“We’ve proven to you they were criminally negligent,” James said to the jury following nearly three months of testimony.

He argued that the defendants violated nine elements of the fire code, including not procuring required fire safety permits.

“Was the failure to get permits criminally negligent?” James asked. “Absolutely.”

James said the defendants did not install the required fire sprinklers or alarms. He argued that when Almena began allowing people to live in the warehouse, he had to install proper safety measures.

“The City of Oakland will tell you, “You must, must put in fire sprinklers,’ " James said, referring to when people began living in the warehouse after the lease was signed in November 2013.

He pointed to testimony by Cesar Avila, a former assistant fire marshal with the City of Oakland, who said sprinklers were 95% effective.

“These laws were created because events like the one on Dec. 2 had happened before,” James said.

He also noted other violations of the fire code, including storing recreational vehicles within the premises and not getting the proper operational permits required for events like the one on the night of Dec. 2.