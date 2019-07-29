James described the building as not being designed to hold tenants or assemblies. He said the second floor, where the concert was being held, was the worst possible place for people to be during a fire. He said that with an unsealed floor, smoke came up through it and that the victims were “suspended in smoke.”
Earlier testimony by forensic pathologists indicated that all the victims died of smoke inhalation.
James pointed out there were no lit exit signs on the second floor and that a bottleneck was formed at the top of a narrow set of stairs at the front of the warehouse as people attempted to flee the fire.
James also pointed to the high fire loads presented under testimony by firefighters, including wood, tapestries, pianos delineating walkways and other materials “right up to the ceiling” surrounding RVs, creating an extreme hazard.
James mentioned the lease that Almena, former tenant Nico Bouchard and landlord Eva Ng signed on Nov. 10, 2013 — and the violations of it. James pointed to the purpose of leasing the building, which was to “design theatrical sets” and for community outreach, and that it was not to be used in any other way without the consent of the landlord, according to the lease.
James said that Bouchard testified that within days of signing the lease, people were moving in. Bouchard testified he tried to get out of the lease after seeing modifications to the building.
“It was obvious to him (Bouchard) it was a hazardous situation,” James said. He argued that Bouchard “understood the building was as-is.”
Almena testified earlier that he had both a verbal and email agreement with Eva Ng that people would live in the Ghost Ship.
Curtis Briggs, who represents Harris, said outside of court that James’ closing arguments supported his client’s innocence. He said Harris had not been part of signing the lease or of any of the modifications to the building, including installing the set of stairs toward the front, or the fire door on the side of the building.
Chris Allen, brother of fire victim Amanda Kershaw, said outside court he felt pretty good about James’ arguments.
“I think Autrey has done a really good job of defining what the jury is supposed to consider, and I think I speak for the rest of the families, these are the kinds of things that we’ve been thinking about," Allen said.
"He (James) talked about the disregard for human life, and indifference, which is such a cutting word in this case, because that's the case. And so many pieces of this is that indifference to life.”
Prior to James’ closing arguments, Alameda County Judge Trina Thompson laid out instructions for the jury.
The jury is expected to begin deliberations following closing arguments.
