A Tech Startup Removes Accents from Call Center Workers’ Speech. Does that Mask Bigger Problems?

The tech startup Sanas hopes their app, which transforms accented English to a white, midwestern American voice. They contend that this technology can help overseas call center workers who are dealing with racist harassment. But those who have studied call centers and the "white voice" say this only puts a filter over the very problems the technology aims to remedy. We'll talk with experts about the intolerance for accented speech, the challenges facing international call center workers and what it means to “sound white.”