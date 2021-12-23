Your Favorite Books of 2021

As the year ends, we’ll take a moment to look back at books that we loved, couldn’t stop thinking about, and kept telling others to read. As we enter the third year of the pandemic, readers are still gravitating toward dystopian-themed books. Other popular titles explore topics such as white supremacy, identity, and connecting with nature. Some of the top picks from the Forum team include Clint Smith’s “How the Word is Passed,” “Crying in H Mart” by Michelle Zauner, Jose Vadi's “Interstate,” and “Parable of the Sower” by Octavia E. Butler. And we want to hear your picks, send us the best book you read last year and why to forum@kqed.org or leave us a voicemail at 415-553-3300.
More Forum Staff Picks:
- Ashley C. Ford’s "Somebody’s Daughter"
- "Hola Papi" by JP Brammer
- Jonah Mixon Webster’s "Stereo(TYPE)"
- Rita Dove’s “Playlist for the Apocalypse”
- Kelefa Sanneh's “Major Labels,”
- Sam Quinones's "The Least of Us"
- Brandon Taylor's "Filthy Animals"
- Omar Al Akkad's "What Strange Paradise"