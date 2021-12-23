KQED is a proud member of
Your Favorite Books of 2021

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
As the year ends, we’ll take a moment to look back at books that we loved, couldn’t stop thinking about, and kept telling others to read. As we enter the third year of the pandemic, readers are still gravitating toward dystopian-themed books. Other popular titles explore topics such as white supremacy, identity, and connecting with nature. Some of the top picks from the Forum team include Clint Smith’s “How the Word is Passed,” “Crying in H Mart” by Michelle Zauner, Jose Vadi's “Interstate,” and “Parable of the Sower” by Octavia E. Butler. And we want to hear your picks, send us the best book you read last year and why to forum@kqed.org or leave us a voicemail at 415-553-3300.

More Forum Staff Picks:

Also check out the Forum Book Club selections!

Guests:

Vanessa Hua, columnist, San Francisco Chronicle, and author of “Deceit and Other Possibilities,” “A River of Stars” and the forthcoming novel "Forbidden City"

Josiah Luis Aldrete, poet and co-founder of Medicines for Nightmares, a book store in San Francisco's Mission District

Brad Johnson, owner of East Bay Booksellers in Oakland

