Brandon Taylor Explores Inner ‘Filthy Animals’ in Short Story Collection

In Brandon Taylor’s new collection of short stories, “Filthy Animals,” characters either hide their teeth or give in to their animalistic impulses. They thirst: for success, belonging and emotional connection. Taylor, whose debut novel “Real Life” met widespread critical acclaim, is also known for his newsletter and Twitter account, which both combine anecdotes with broader cultural analyses on topics ranging from contemporary “internet novels” to literary classics to the art of writing itself. We’ll talk with Taylor about his craft, the underrepresentation and tokenization of Black, queer identities in literature and his goal to attain truth through fiction.