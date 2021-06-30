KQED is a proud member of
Forum

Clint Smith's New Book Challenges Americans to Rethink What We Know About Slavery

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
Poet, teacher and Atlantic staff writer Clint Smith joins us to talk about his new book, How the Word is Passed: A Reckoning With the History of Slavery Across America. Smith takes readers on a tour of eight sites to examine the history of slavery in America and how that history lives on through stories -- who tells them, how and where. Along his journey, he discovers buried facts, false narratives and often willful ignorance of a dark time in our nation’s history that still has implications. We’ll talk about how Americans’ understanding of slavery -- or lack of it -- plays out today.

Guests:

Clint Smith, poet; staff writer, The Atlantic; author, "How the Word is Passed"

