Marketplace
4:00 pm – 4:30 pmMarketplace

GDP Growth

The U.S. economy started the year with a bang, but will it continue? A look at how GDP growth might shape up this fall.see more
Forum

Ashley Ford Explores Love and Longing in Her Memoir ‘Somebody’s Daughter’

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
Ashley Ford (Heather Sten)

Celebrated writer and podcaster Ashley Ford grew up knowing that her father was in prison, but she never knew the reason why. As she writes in her new memoir “Somebody’s Daughter,” she found herself confronting the truth about her father’s crime while coping with her own devastating trauma. The book chronicles Ford’s upbringing in a tight-knit, Black family in Fort Wayne, Indiana, a place she eventually had to leave to find herself and create a career out of writing. We’ll talk to Ford about her memoir and journey as a writer.

Guests:

Ashley Ford, writer, podcast host, and author of the memoir, "Somebody's Daughter"

