All Things Considered
4:30 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things ConsideredSince its debut in 1971, this afternoon radio newsmagazine has delivered in-depth reporting and transformed the way listeners understand current events and view the world. All Things Considered is one of the most popular programs in America. Every weekday, the program presents two hours of breaking news mixed with compelling analysis, insightful commentaries, interviews, and special - sometimes quirky - features. A one-hour edition of the program is produced on the weekend.see more
Forum

Sam Quinones Investigates Dangerous Rise of Synthetic Drugs in 'The Least of Us'

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
Sam Quinones's new book is "The Least of Us: True Tales of America and Hope in the Time of Fentanyl and Meth." (Photo of Sam Quinones by Caroline Quinones)

As Sam Quinones was researching America's opiate epidemic for his award-winning 2015 book "Dreamland," he watched a troubling phenomenon emerge. As pain-pill prescribing fell, drug traffickers with unfettered access to the world's chemical markets began to fill the void with dangerous synthetic drugs. Opiate addicts began to switch to fentanyl and particularly potent forms of methamphetamine, ultimately driving overdose deaths to record levels in 2020. Quinones joins us to talk about the devastating impact of the synthetic drug era, as told in his new book "The Least of Us," and how communities are trying to recover.

Guests:

Sam Quinones, author, "The Least of Us: True Tales of America and Hope in the Time of Fentanyl and Meth." His previous books include "Dreamland: The True Tale of America's Opiate Epidemic."

