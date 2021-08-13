KQED is a proud member of
The World
2:00 pm – 3:00 pmThe World

Caribbean Migrants at the Darien Gap

Migrants from Haiti and Cuba landed in South America and are not finding work. Now they're lining up at a camp in northern Colombia, paying smugglers to guide them north through the Darien Gap. It's the only land route north, through a dangerous tangle of swamps, jungle, and tropical disease. Those who make it will then try to travel through Central America into Mexico.see more
Forum

'What Strange Paradise' Explores Forced Displacement Through a Child's Eyes

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
Omar El Akkad is the author of "What Strange Paradise." (Photo of Omar El Akkad by Kateshia Pendergrass. Cover photo from Penguin Random House.)

For a few days in late 2015, global outrage coursed at the photo of Alan Kurdi, the lifeless two-year old Syrian boy found washed ashore in Turkey after the boat carrying him and other migrants sank on its way to Greece. Omar El Akkad's new novel "What Strange Paradise" imagines an alternative narrative: a young migrant child survives a shipwreck and tries to forge his way to safety. El Akkad, who's also a journalist and former war correspondent, says he wrote the novel to counter what he calls "the privilege of instantaneous forgetting." We'll talk to him about the ongoing global refugee crisis and the human stories that inform his work.

Guests:

Omar El Akkad, journalist and author. His new book is "What Strange Paradise."

