KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
The Bay

‘I Think of Him Every Day’: Banko Brown’s Trans Family Remembers Him

Ericka Cruz GuevarraJoe Fitzgerald RodriguezAlan MontecilloMaria Esquinca
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

Three people, one holding a small dog, on with sunglasses on the top of the head and one with a goatee and moustache, stand next to each other looking at the camera.
From left, Xavier Davenport, Juju Pikes-Prince and Kazani Kalani Finao pose for a photo in San Francisco on June 14, 2023. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

A full transcript will be available 1–2 workdays after the episode’s publication.

Banko Brown was a Black trans man who was shot and killed by a Walgreens security guard in late April. Today, KQED’s Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez interviews three members of Banko Brown’s community from the Young Women’s Freedom Center — Xavier Davenport, Kazani Kalani Finao, and Juju Pikes-Prince — about Brown’s life, and what they believe is necessary for trans people to be truly safe in San Francisco. 

This episode was scored by producer Maria Esquinca.


Links: 

 

Sponsored