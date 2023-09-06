‘I Think of Him Every Day’: Banko Brown’s Trans Family Remembers Him

A full transcript will be available 1–2 workdays after the episode’s publication.

Banko Brown was a Black trans man who was shot and killed by a Walgreens security guard in late April. Today, KQED’s Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez interviews three members of Banko Brown’s community from the Young Women’s Freedom Center — Xavier Davenport, Kazani Kalani Finao, and Juju Pikes-Prince — about Brown’s life, and what they believe is necessary for trans people to be truly safe in San Francisco.

This episode was scored by producer Maria Esquinca.





Links: