What Banko Brown's Queer, Trans Community Says They Need for Safety, Joy in SF

Navigating homelessness in San Francisco is hard. It’s hard and it’s expensive, no matter what. Being homeless is still expensive. I was homeless for about two years. I was living with a dude and it just wasn’t working out. But then even shelters, shelters don’t protect you. Shelters don’t protect my people either. Our stuff gets stolen. There’s fights that break out. People look at us like we’re nasty.

We’re mostly impacted [because] we’re probably on drugs, sex-working to find shelter, can’t get jobs because of who we are. It’s hard out here. I’m a sex worker, so I know, I know what it’s like.

You all touched on discrimination in the homelessness process, to some extent. But I wonder if you could talk about discrimination in a different context — the day Banko Brown was killed by a security guard in Walgreens, in late April. Some folks in the trans community said they sensed discrimination at play. Some people pushed back, pointing out that the security guard was also Black. I was hoping you could expand on what you suspect that discrimination could have been, from your own experiences.

Kalani Finao: When you are a young Black, transmasculine-identified person, people see that. He walks in, he’s dark-skinned. He has a hat on, a T-shirt. And he looks very masculine. He has a little bit of a goatee growing in. People see that. And as another Black man, or being another man, there is a fight for power. There is a fight for or struggle for who is the man in this situation.

And the thought process is, “You look like a little boy, or you’re trying to pretend to be a little boy.” Because let’s be clear. Banko had not had top surgery. He had not been going through that part of medical transitioning. He wasn’t stable enough in his housing to even get through that part of this process and the things that he wanted to do. So you have a masculine person with visible breasts coming at you. You are going to now struggle for your manhood.

It’s something that for people that are even lesbians who are more masculine looking, there is a struggle between men and any form of masculinity that, to them, isn’t necessarily real. Because, “You’re a woman. You can’t possibly be as masculine as me.”

I know this. I’ve dealt with this my entire life. I deal with it from police officers. I deal with it from people in my community. I deal with that from people on the streets. I deal with that at all aspects of my life. Somebody always wants to show me who is the man.

You have a person with the gun who’s struggling for masculine power, then you put a powerful piece in his hand. You end up with this situation with Banko and many other situations around the country with transmasculine folks being killed. His is not the first. Unfortunately, it will not be the last. But this is the state of our country and what we live in right now.

Pikes-Prince: And these are cases that are not getting covered, of Black trans men getting killed. We need to come together and start putting it out there so we all can be seen.

We’ve seen a wave of conversations in public about Banko Brown’s identity since he was killed. And his death comes amid a national wave of anti-trans laws, as conservative lawmakers increasingly target the transgender community. So I’d like to talk about acceptance. Let’s start close to home. Were you accepted by your family when you came out? What was that like?

Davenport: Me and my mother understand what’s happening. Because my mother birthed me. But my father and my siblings that my father has, my father’s children, they have a bit of a hard time. And so, we don’t necessarily talk the way that people would think family should or relatives should. But my mother respects who I am. My mother understands what has taken place. And she’s accepted that.

Pikes-Prince: My family, they understand, they’re very understanding. At first, it was tough, they just didn’t get it, the lifestyle. But when I told my mom everything and broke it down — you don’t want a dead child, right?

My father, on the other hand, he’s more big on education. He told me, he don’t care what I do. He wants me to graduate. I got it easy, in a way, but I still had it hard and I still struggle. Identity came into play. I’m just trying to come into myself, too.

You know [with] my mom, I was blunt, I do sex work, and I do this and that.

And she was understanding?

Pikes-Prince: I mean, she had to. I’m her child. I think really, partially, where she kind of understood after so long of me having to remind her because it took a time. So just a street life, how the street economy is, and not to put her business out there, but how she had to navigate homelessness herself and how she had to go about business to support about four children at the time or three. She understood: “As long as you’re safe, I love you.” We’ve got a good relationship.

I just want to say this, too, because there was narratives being painted [publicly about Banko’s relationship with his family]. Banko do have family, that do care and love. But there was, at some point, everyone went their own ways. So I do just want to say that on the record he did have family, that did care and love. But he was looking for space in people’s hearts to fill that void that he has been missing.

Kalani Finao: My mother told me straight up, “Be you, son. Be you, son.” And for me, that’s a f—— privilege. Like, you know, for someone who’s being who they are, like me, and for my mom to just show up right away, how she was able to just accept me for me. It was just like a restart of our relationship as a mother and son today.

She’s just a gift to me, you know? And so, what I’ve been doing with my folks is just like sharing my mama with them. Her strength is everything. She’s also someone as a queer being. Coming from a Samoan family and being someone growing up in the ’80s, being this queer, young Samoan girl who also is like exploring identity. And then, also exploring sexuality. She didn’t give a s—. She was like, I am gonna do me.