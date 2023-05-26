Banko Brown Family Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against Walgreens, Security Company

In testimony released by prosecutors, Anthony, the security guard, told police the use-of-force policies he was expected to enforce were changed by his security company just before he shot Brown to encourage confronting shoplifters.

“First it was a hands-off policy; then they changed it to a hands-on policy,” Anthony told an SFPD homicide inspector (PDF).

Anthony also told investigators that Brown had threatened to stab him as they fought, which he said ultimately led to his decision to shoot. However, police did not find a knife at the scene and witnesses could not corroborate the alleged claim.

A trans man, Brown grew up in the foster care system and spent years struggling to find housing, and was at times unhoused. When he died, he had been sleeping on BART train cars and in his workplace, the Young Women’s Freedom Center, according to The San Francisco Chronicle. He was also an advocate there, protesting for causes on global and local scales, including for women’s rights in Iran.

Brown’s death drew public outcry, especially from the city’s transgender community, who point to statistics that show transgender people are more likely to experience poverty and violence. In the weeks following his death, advocates have protested in front of the Walgreens where Brown was shot and outside City Hall.

“No one deserves to be killed for shoplifting or arguing with a security guard. The security company put pressure on the guards to more actively physically detain shoplifters,” said Ben Nisenbaum, an attorney who filed the lawsuits with Burris. “It’s clear Michael Earl-Wayne Anthony felt that pressure, and Anthony cracked under the pressure and shot and killed someone who posed no significant threat to him. He should be in jail.”

Board of Supervisors President Aaron Peskin told KQED that recent policy changes at Walgreens around shoplifting may have been at fault, but a lack of criminal charges against Anthony is perhaps the larger issue.

“Clearly, Walgreens and the security company helped create the circumstances where this guard, he wasn’t supplied with a baton, and the lack of training, and the changing of rules are all deeply troubling,” Peskin said. “There may be a larger societal message about the culpability of Walgreens and the security firm, but I think the most important thing for society to see is that the government’s justice function is meting out justice fairly.”

A funeral for Brown was held Thursday at Third Baptist Church in San Francisco’s Western Addition, a historically Black neighborhood. Outside the service, Brown’s cousin De’von Hamilton said Brown had “a lot of energy” and was “a very big people person.”

“Very welcoming, very loving, very caring,” he said.

Brown’s mentor, Xavier Davenport, said Brown was an advocate for marginalized people and that the world was lesser without him in it. Brown was “a very quiet person, but also funny. But in it all, experienced a lot of disenfranchisement in his own life while trying to stand up for others.”

KQED’s Billy Cruz contributed to this report.