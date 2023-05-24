Banko Brown’s Supporters Applaud Attorney General's Decision to Review Killing After SF DA Passes on Prosecution

California Attorney General Rob Bonta will review whether San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins abused her discretion when she decided not to prosecute a security guard who shot and killed an alleged shoplifter at a San Francisco Walgreens last month.

Bonta’s decision to reexamine the case was celebrated by family and supporters of 24-year-old Banko Brown, a Black trans man who was unarmed at the time of his killing by Michael Earl-Wayne Anthony.

“All our protests and requests for the AG and federal authorities to get in were a Hail Mary,” Geoffrea Morris, attorney and co-founder of Black Women Revolt Against Domestic Violence, told KQED. “It is a breath of fresh air to know that justice can possibly be served on the criminal level for Banko Brown, and we are so thankful.”

John Burris, a civil rights attorney representing Brown’s family, has said he plans to file lawsuits against Walgreens and Kingdom Protective Services Group, the security company contracted by Walgreens that employed Anthony.

“Do unto others as you would have them do unto you. And if you don’t want anyone insulting and assaulting your humanity, then you don’t do it to others. That’s it,” said Rev. Amos Brown, president of the San Francisco branch of the NAACP and pastor of the Third Baptist Church of San Francisco.

Brown’s family was involved with the church, and Brown’s funeral is set to take place there Thursday morning.