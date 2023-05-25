Dozens Gather in San Francisco to Grieve, Celebrate the Life of Banko Brown

After about 10 minutes, Rev. Brown resumed his speech, evoking the classic novel Lord of the Flies, saying it reflected the fighting that had just broken out.

“Those boys were on this airplane,” Brown said, referring to the book. “Unfortunately, the airplane crashed in the Pacific. And when the airplane crashed, only the boys survived. These otherwise dignified white boys become savages.”

“This is what America has done to you,” he continued, turning to the people in the pews. “You are somebody. You are made in the image of God, but America has defined you. … Banko’s death will not be in vain.”

On April 27, Walgreens security guard Michael Earl-Wayne Anthony shot and killed Brown after Brown allegedly attempted to shoplift from the store’s Market Street location.

Brown, a 24-year-old transgender Black man, was unarmed.

On May 1, San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced she would not file charges against Anthony. City leaders and members of the public called for Jenkins to release the store’s surveillance footage, which she did on May 15.

The six-minute video shows Anthony confronting Brown as he attempts to exit the store. The two scuffle before Anthony wrestles Brown to the ground. After Anthony lets Brown stand up, Brown grabs his bag and turns to leave. As Brown is on the store’s threshold, he turns around and gestures toward Anthony. Brown is moving backward when he’s shot by Anthony, who fires only once. A passerby attempts to revive Brown.

Anthony told investigators that Brown “repeatedly threatened to stab him,” according to the 25-page report released by Jenkins, who said she didn’t believe she could prove a case against Anthony beyond a reasonable doubt. Police did not recover a knife from Brown’s bag or the scene. Hundreds marched on Market Street to protest Jenkins’ decision.

After the footage was released, San Francisco supervisors unanimously called on state Attorney General Rob Bonta and the U.S. Department of Justice to step in to review the fatal shooting. On Wednesday, Bonta agreed to review the evidence.

John Burris, a civil rights attorney representing Brown’s family, plans to file lawsuits against Walgreens and Kingdom Group Protective Services, the security company that employed Anthony. Walgreens has since cut ties with KGPS.