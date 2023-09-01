KQED is a proud member of
The Silicon Valley Giants Who Want to Build a New City in Solano County

Ericka Cruz GuevarraMaria EsquincaAlan Montecillo
RIO VISTA, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 29: In an aerial view, trucks work on a parcel of land that was recently purchased near Travis Air Force Base on August 29, 2023 near Rio Vista, California. Silicon Valley investors Michael Moritz, Reid Hoffman, Marc Andreessen and Chris Dixon are backing a company called Flannery Associates that has been buying large parcels of land adjacent to Travis Air Force base approximately 60 miles northeast of San Francisco. Flannery Associates has spent more than $800 million to secure thousands of acres of farmland, often paying over the market rate. The company hopes to convert the rural agricultural land into a community with housing and clean energy infrastructure for tens of thousands of residents. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Some of the richest, most outspoken investors in the tech world are behind a company that has bought nearly 60,000 acres of mostly farmland in Solano County. They say they want to build a new city from scratch. 

But who are they? And why do they want to do this? Erin Griffith with The New York Times explains.


