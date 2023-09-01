The Silicon Valley Giants Who Want to Build a New City in Solano County

RIO VISTA, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 29: In an aerial view, trucks work on a parcel of land that was recently purchased near Travis Air Force Base on August 29, 2023 near Rio Vista, California. Silicon Valley investors Michael Moritz, Reid Hoffman, Marc Andreessen and Chris Dixon are backing a company called Flannery Associates that has been buying large parcels of land adjacent to Travis Air Force base approximately 60 miles northeast of San Francisco. Flannery Associates has spent more than $800 million to secure thousands of acres of farmland, often paying over the market rate. The company hopes to convert the rural agricultural land into a community with housing and clean energy infrastructure for tens of thousands of residents. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)