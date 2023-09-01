The Silicon Valley Giants Who Want to Build a New City in Solano County

A full transcript will be available 1–2 workdays after the episode’s publication.

Some of the richest, most outspoken investors in the tech world are behind a company that has bought nearly 60,000 acres of mostly farmland in Solano County. They say they want to build a new city from scratch.

But who are they? And why do they want to do this? Erin Griffith with The New York Times explains.





Links: