Elected Officials to Meet With Silicon Valley Investors Behind $800 Million Solano County Land Grab

Elected officials in Solano County will meet this week with a group of Silicon Valley billionaires who want to construct a new city on nearly $1 billion worth of land they secretly purchased.

Over the last five years, Flannery Associates has purchased $800 million worth of land just outside of Travis Air Force Base. After the land was bought for much more than its present value, government officials started investigating the group due to homeland security concerns with the location next to a military base.

But the New York Times recently revealed that, rather than a foreign adversary, Silicon Valley tech giants have been buying up the agricultural land – in hopes of starting a city from scratch. Investors that have backed Flannery Associates include Laurene Powell Jobs, Andreessen Horowitz, Michael Moritz, Reid Hoffman and Chris Dixon.

The revelation has not soothed the concerns of local officials and existing community members.

“We were concerned it might be the Chinese. Well, we’re still concerned. A bunch of wealthy Silicon Valley billionaires putting together an initiative that suits their purpose may be a very serious threat to Travis Air Force Base and our national security,” Congressman John Garamendi, who represents Solano County, told KQED. “Flannery Associates have proven themselves to be terrible bad actors, using strong-armed techniques that you might find in the mafia, forcing people to sell their land even though they did not want to and engaging in practices that are just despicable.”