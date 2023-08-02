Near $1 Billion Land Purchase Around California Air Base Under Investigation

Federal authorities are investigating a mysterious investment firm that bought nearly $1 billion worth of land surrounding a Travis Air Force base, a prominent military base in Solano County.
Since 2018, Flannery Associates purchased 50,000 acres of agricultural land adjacent to Travis Air Force Base, the Wall Street Journal reports, located about halfway between San Francisco and Sacramento in Solano County. Little is known about the investment firm. But local and federal policymakers say they are concerned about potential national security threats.
“They now surround three sides of Travis Air Force Base, which is a critical national security asset. That has raised significant concern for the Air Force,” Rep. John Garamendi (D-California), whose district includes the airbase, told KQED. “No one has been able to figure out where the $900 million has come from to purchase all the land in the area and what their intent is.”