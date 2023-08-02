San Francisco's New Carnival Attraction Aims to Revive the City's Downtown

But even those who objected to some of the law enforcement approaches to social challenges downtown praised the idea of bringing some fun and delight to the area, both for residents and to draw new people in.

“The Civic Center area isn’t just a hub for cultural activities or city government, it is home to families who want to celebrate summer with healthy activities and fun right in their neighborhood,” said Supervisor Dean Preston. “I believe in activating our streets and plazas for activities that draw visitors and make life more enjoyable for residents, particularly kids, and I’m excited for this activation.”

In October 2022, San Francisco announced it would open an outdoor roller-skating rink in the space between the Main Library and Asian Art Museum. The space was also previously used as a safe tent sleeping site during the pandemic.

The carnival dovetails with plans from the San Francisco Recreation and Parks Department to revitalize United Nations Plaza, located adjacent to the carnival’s site. The department has plans now to install exercise equipment, chess and ping pong tables, as well as a skate park to try to inject new activities into the area.

Those projects are slated to begin construction in September and are expected to take about six weeks to complete, according to the Mayor’s office.

“In our experience, the most effective way to make our public spaces healthier and more vibrant is to make them fun,” said San Francisco Recreation and Parks Department General Manager Phil Ginsburg.

The carnival’s kickoff will also coincide with the Asian Art Museum’s unveiling of the new East West Terrace, a 7,500-square–foot outdoor space and sculpture gallery.

“At the intersection of culture, politics, vibrant immigrant communities, and tech, our neighborhood is always transforming in new and exciting ways and it’s a thrill to see the City reimagine how Civic Center can play a role in making San Francisco residents’ lives not just better, but filled with fun,” said Asian Art Museum CEO Jay Xu.

Hours for the carnival will be 2:30–9:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 12:30–9:30 p.m. on Saturday; and noon–8 p.m. on Sunday.