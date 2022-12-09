'Heartbroken': Visitors, Staff of Shuttered Tenderloin Center Left Reeling Amid SF's Ongoing Overdose Crisis

"People talked about their experiences there. There was also sadness and anger, and a sense of resignation because … the experience of life [for unhoused people] is to be so marginalized and not seen as people," she said, of those who paid tribute this weekend. "So I think it was kind of like, 'Yeah, this is happening to us again.'"

Opened as part of Mayor London Breed's emergency declaration to tackle the high rate of overdose deaths, crime and homelessness in the beleaguered Tenderloin neighborhood, the center has provided showers, meals, housing referrals and — most controversially — drug-consumption services to an average of 400 people every day over the last 11 months, according to Dr. Hillary Kunins, director of behavioral health services at the San Francisco Department of Public Health. Workers at the center have used the medication naloxone to reverse more than 300 opioid overdoses this year, she said.

The center, Kunins said, was always intended as a temporary site. But it also proved costly to operate — to the tune of about $22 million — and faced considerable criticism that likely hastened its closure.

Despite a city-funded report showing that neighborhood conditions around the site had improved since the center opened, some nearby businesses complained that it resulted in long lines of people on the street waiting for services and intensified drug use and dealing in the immediate vicinity.

The center also became the target of critics of safe consumption sites, who said it had failed to get many visitors into longer-term treatment and, in some cases, had even encouraged more drug use.

In moving to close the center, Mayor London Breed largely agreed with the criticism. Last week, she told The San Francisco Chronicle that it "was designed as place to try and meet people where they are, but get them into some sort of help, some sort of support, and that wasn’t really happening in the way that it should have been happening, and that was part of the problem."

With the site now shuttered, the city plans to increase police presence in the public plaza and limit open hours in an effort to “address harmful behaviors,” The San Francisco Examiner reported Friday.

But harm-reduction advocates argue that the center provided essential services to a population in desperate need of help, and warn that its closure will have dire consequences. Among the likely impacts, they say, will be a spike in unsupervised drug use on the streets, where the risk of overdose is significantly higher.

"People have come to depend on the kind of care that they have been receiving, and without it ... they will become unhealthy [and] they will literally die," said Sarah Shortt, director of public policy and community organizing at HomeRise, a supportive housing nonprofit that helped run the center. She said the city has a responsibility to immediately provide replacement services in the neighborhood.

In 2021, 641 people in San Francisco were known to have died from accidental drug overdoses (PDF), a slight decline from the previous year, according to data from the San Francisco Medical Examiner’s Office. Of those deaths, 128 — roughly 20% — occurred in the Tenderloin, more than in any other neighborhood in the city. This year, overdose deaths have largely kept pace, with 501 recorded in the city from January through October, 102 of them in the Tenderloin (PDF).