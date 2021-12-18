SF Mayor Breed Declares State of Emergency in Embattled Tenderloin

San Francisco Mayor London Breed on Friday declared a state of emergency in the Tenderloin neighborhood, a move the mayor said will allow the city to avoid bureaucratic red tape in efforts to address both a drug overdose crisis and acts of violence and crime in the neighborhood.
Breed said the declaration will give the city authority to waive zoning and planning codes in order to quickly open a “temporary linkage site” aimed at helping people with substance abuse and other mental health issues get off the street and receive services.
“Too many people are dying in this city, too many people are sprawled over our streets,” Breed said at a press conference at City Hall on Friday afternoon. “There are a number of things that this city is going to do to address public safely, and part of that is a police response. … But the other part is being aggressive about getting people into services and support, and not allowing what has happened on our streets to continue.”
Last year, 712 people in San Francisco died of drug overdoses, compared with 257 people who died of COVID-19, according to data released by the San Francisco Medical Examiner’s Office.
“We have over 600 [overdose deaths] and counting this year,” Breed said. “When we look at the conditions on our streets, it’s heartbreaking.”