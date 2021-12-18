SF Mayor Breed Declares State of Emergency in Embattled Tenderloin

“We are losing over two people a day to drug overdoses, mostly to fentanyl, and mostly in the Tenderloin and SoMa,” said Supervisor Matt Haney, who represents the district, in a statement on Friday. “This is a public health emergency demanding a crisis level response.”

The emergency declaration must be ratified by the Board of Supervisors within a week, and won’t take effect for longer than 90 days, according to the mayor’s office.

The move comes just days after Breed and Police Chief Bill Scott announced a new public safety strategy calling for a "tough love" approach to the Tenderloin, one that involves putting more police officers on the street, giving them greater access to real-time surveillance and generally being, in the mayor’s own words, “less tolerant of all the bulls— that has destroyed our city."

Putting more cops on the street will require more police funding - a move that comes roughly a year and a half since Breed championed a plan to divert $120 million away from law enforcement. Increased patrols in the Tenderloin, Chief Scott said earlier this week, would also mean an end to ignoring public drug use.

Asked after Friday’s press conference whether an influx of cops to the area is the right move, Supervisor Haney emphasized public health solutions.

“I wasn’t here today to support an influx of cops,” Haney said. “I was here today to support an influx of social workers and public health professionals and treatment facilities and confronting this deadly epidemic as the public health epidemic that it is.”

“I don’t believe in incarcerating people for being addicted to drugs,” Haney added. “If people feel like somebody who’s coming up to them to help them with their addiction has a pair of handcuffs and is also thinking about maybe locking them up in a cell, that person is not going to seek help.”

In making her case Friday for the state of emergency declaration, Breed hearkened back to the state of emergency she declared for the city at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, in February 2020. Breed said that move — which allowed San Francisco health officials to rapidly set up a COVID-19 command center, among other precautionary actions — was a key reason why the city has one of the lowest COVID 19-related death rates in the country.

“We have to meet people where they are,” Breed said Friday. “We can’t wait for something to be set up. We can’t wait for something to go through a layered process. We have to move quickly.”

This story includes reporting from KQED’s Juan Carlos Lara, Matthew Green and Alex Emslie.