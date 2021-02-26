SF Mayor Breed Unveils Plan for Reinvesting $120 Million From Police Into Black Communities

San Francisco Mayor London Breed on Thursday announced a plan for how the city will spend $120 million over the next two years, pulled from law enforcement budgets, to reinvest in the city's long-underserved Black communities.

"The Dream Keeper Initiative," as it's dubbed, increases investments in workforce development, health campaigns, youth and cultural programs and housing support. The allocations reflect spending priorities conveyed by Black residents during a series of community meetings and public surveys led last year by the city’s Human Rights Commission, Breed said.

"It was important that we took the conversation to the community and we got feedback on what was most important," Breed said on KQED's Forum Thursday.

"I want to change the outcome of African Americans in the city who are disproportionately impacted in the criminal justice system, disproportionately impacted by homelessness and a number of other disparities, even in our public school system. And I wanted to make sure that these investments were going to make a difference."

Of the $60 million slated be spent this fiscal year, through September, nearly $14 million will go toward workforce training and development programs, including small business support and efforts to increase Black employment in city agencies. Another roughly $15 million will be used to support community health and wellness initiatives, and about $10 million will go toward housing security, including a push to increase Black homeownership.