SF Mayor London Breed on How Her City is Coping Almost a Year Into the Pandemic

It's been almost a year since Mayor London Breed has been on Forum. But what a year it's been. She and San Francisco's public health leadership were credited with implementing a shutdown that slowed the progress of the pandemic here. But eventually the virus caught up with us, and measures to control it have decimated small businesses especially downtown, the tourism and restaurant industries, and the city's budget. We'll talk to Mayor Breed about crime, homelessness, and other challenges facing the city.