Fresh Air
7:00 pm – 8:00 pmFresh Air

‘The War and Peace of Tim O’Brien’

Novelist Tim O’Brien is best known for his novels and stories about the Vietnam War. He did a tour of duty in Vietnam as a foot soldier, in 1969. He won a 1979 National Book Award for his novel “Going After Cacciato.” His 1990 novel, “The Things They Carried,” was recently named one of the 65 most influential books in U.S. history by the Library of Congress. O’Brien is the subject of the new documentary “The War and Peace of Tim O’Brien.” It focuses on his life after becoming a father in 2003, at the age of 58. He put his writing on hold to devote himself to being a parent, along with his wife. see more
Forum

SF Mayor London Breed on How Her City is Coping Almost a Year Into the Pandemic

Scott Shafer
at 9:00 AM
London Breed speaks to reporters and supporters from the steps of San Francisco's City Hall after Mark Leno conceded the race for San Francisco mayor on June 13, 2018.
London Breed speaks to reporters and supporters from the steps of San Francisco's City Hall after Mark Leno conceded the race for San Francisco mayor on June 13, 2018. (Photo: Ryan Levi/KQED)

It's been almost a year since Mayor London Breed has been on Forum. But what a year it's been. She and San Francisco's public health leadership were credited with implementing a shutdown that slowed the progress of the pandemic here. But eventually the virus caught up with us, and measures to control it have decimated small businesses especially downtown, the tourism and restaurant industries, and the city's budget. We'll talk to Mayor Breed about crime, homelessness, and other challenges facing the city.

Guests:

London Breed, Mayor of San Francisco

