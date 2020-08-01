SF Mayor Breed's New Budget Would Redirect $120 Million From Police to City's Black Community

“As a Black woman who grew up in poverty in this city, police brutality was all too common. It was something we expected and our complaints were usually ignored. Two months ago, the murder of George Floyd shook this country to its core, in a way that I have never seen before,” she said.

“With this budget, we are listening to the community and prioritizing investments in the African American around housing, mental health and wellness, workforce development, economic justice, education, advocacy and accountability.”

The plan is part of Breed’s proposed budget of $13.7 billion for the fiscal year 2020-2021 and $12.6 billion for 2021-2022, which she introduced to the Board of Supervisors on Friday.

The proposal aims to close a $1.5 billion deficit with the use of reserves, while preserving jobs and making minimal cuts to city services.

The Board of Supervisors has until Oct. 1 to send back their revised version of the budget for Breed to sign.

San Francisco has avoided layoffs of city staff since the pandemic began, and Breed said jobs would continue to be protected under her budget, but only if the unions representing those workers agreed to the delay of any planned wage increases over the next two years.

”I don't think this is too much to ask," she said. "Our entire city is suffering now and we all need to do our part to share in that sacrifice.”

But several unions representing city workers were quick to criticize Breed’s proposal to delay wage increases, noting the sacrifices workers have already made during the pandemic.

“Our members have been in the field, uninterrupted by the crisis, maintaining key infrastructure to support our city. We keep the power, water and others systems online and need city leaders to value this important work, especially during a crisis,” said Larry Mazzola, Jr., president of the SF Building and Construction Trades Council.