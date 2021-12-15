Vowing to End 'Reign of Criminals Destroying Our City' SF Mayor Breed Announces Latest Tenderloin Crackdown

San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced a new public safety strategy Tuesday targeting the city's Tenderloin neighborhood, ordering a hefty helping of what she called "tough love."

"It's time that the reign of criminals who are destroying our city, it is time for it to come to an end," Breed, flanked by San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott, told a bank of news cameras and reporters on the balcony at City Hall. "It comes to an end when we take the steps to be more aggressive with law enforcement, more aggressive with the changes in our policies and less tolerant of all the bullshit that has destroyed our city."

The mayor paraphrased a statement she made just a few months earlier, when her rhetoric began to shift away from championing policing alternatives and criminal justice reforms, in light of the growing focus on property crime in the city: "Our compassion should not be mistaken for weakness or indifference," Breed reiterated on Tuesday.

"What I'm proposing today and what I will be proposing in the future will make a lot of people uncomfortable," she said. "And I don't care. At the end of the day, the safety of the people of San Francisco is the most important thing to me, and we are past the point where what we see is even remotely acceptable."

The San Francisco Police Department has been vague about the costs of stepped-up enforcement in Union Square, the shopping and tourist destination neighboring the Tenderloin that was the target of an organized mass shoplifting operation last month, an incident that made national headlines, much to the consternation of city leaders. A surge of cops on every corner since then has driven down thefts some 80%, according to SFPD, and racked up some 8,000 hours in officer overtime.