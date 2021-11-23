Rash of Organized Weekend Robberies Target Luxury Stores Across the Bay Area

Groups of people, some carrying crowbars and hammers, smashed glass cases and window displays and ransacked high-end stores across the Bay Area over the weekend — including shops in San Francisco, Walnut Creek, San Jose and Hayward — stealing jewelry, sunglasses, suitcases and other merchandise before fleeing in waiting cars, among a series of incidents that sparked heightened safety concerns about the upcoming holiday shopping season.

The thefts are believed to be organized actions carried out by locally run criminal networks that recruit mainly young people to steal merchandise in stores throughout the country and then sell it in online marketplaces.

“We’re not talking about someone who needs money or needs food. These are people who go out and do this is for high profit, and for the thrill,” said Ben Dugan, president of the Coalition of Law Enforcement and Retail, a national trade group.

The weekend robberies started in San Francisco on Friday around 8 p.m., when a group of people broke into a handful of high-end retail shops in and around Union Square and the Westfield mall, a shopping district popular with tourists that was teeming with holiday shoppers. Louis Vuitton, Burberry and Bloomingdale's were among the stores targeted.

Videos of the chaotic scene, posted on social media by witnesses, showed police officers dragging one suspect from a waiting car and others running with merchandise in their arms or dragging suitcases.