'Don’t Take Our Kindness for Weakness': SFPD Unveils Strategy to Reduce Retail Shoplifting

The Walgreens shoplifting suspect has been arrested and officers continue investigating and arresting other suspects, said San Francisco Police Chief William Scott. But they need to do more to alleviate the fear and make San Francisco a welcoming place as it emerges from the pandemic, he said.

SFPD’s organized retail crime unit will increase from two to six investigators and an ambassador program of retired officers will increase from eight to 25 people tasked with patrolling high-profile commercial areas. The department is working to make it easier for retailers to report theft and created a post for a dedicated retail theft coordinator.

“We’re not going to arrest everybody, although we’d like to,” said Scott. “But just know that you don’t get a free pass when you come to this city and commit those types of crimes.”