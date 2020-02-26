San Francisco Declares Coronavirus State of Emergency

There are 10 confirmed coronavirus cases in California with none in San Francisco. But that didn't stop Mayor London Breed on Tuesday from declaring a state of emergency so the city can better prepare for a potential outbreak. Also Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned that the virus is likely to spread across the United States. In this hour, we’ll get the latest news on the virus, what you need to know if you’re traveling abroad, and hear how San Francisco is preparing for a potential outbreak.