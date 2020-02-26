There are 10 confirmed coronavirus cases in California with none in San Francisco. But that didn't stop Mayor London Breed on Tuesday from declaring a state of emergency so the city can better prepare for a potential outbreak. Also Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned that the virus is likely to spread across the United States. In this hour, we’ll get the latest news on the virus, what you need to know if you’re traveling abroad, and hear how San Francisco is preparing for a potential outbreak.
San Francisco Declares Coronavirus State of Emergency
at 9:00 AM
WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 25: HHS Secretary Alex Azar speaks about the coronavirus at the Department of Health and Human Services headquarters on February 25, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
Guests:
Jeffrey Klausner, adjunct professor of epidemiology at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health
Lesley McClurg, science reporter, KQED
