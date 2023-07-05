San Francisco Will Use Opioid Settlement to Also Expand Treatment for Meth, Cocaine Use

Addiction experts say that tackling meth and cocaine addiction is crucial as the city works to address its overdose crisis, because those substances also appear in a large portion of fatal accidental overdoses, according to data from the San Francisco Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

“Meth is a big, big problem that gets overshadowed by opioids, but a significant percentage of people who are using drugs in our streets are using meth, either alone or in combination with other drugs,” said Sen. Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco), who has advocated for expanding approaches to treat meth addiction. “Contingency management is an incredibly important and impactful approach or treatment for meth addiction.”

How contingency management can lead to big changes

At PROP 4 All and PROP, a similar program at SFAF that focuses on the gay male community, participants attend weekly group sessions in a calmingly dim conference room off Market Street. They discuss their use patterns, challenges and goals for how they want to adjust their use.

They also are given the option to take a drug test, and if it comes back negative, they can earn a cash incentive in the form of gift cards. After the 12-week program, participants often transition to longer-term counseling and care, depending on their specific goals and needs.

Participants can earn up to $330 in gift cards, if they test negative throughout the entire 12-week program. The cash may start as a draw, but leaders and participants said that what keeps people coming is having a new community, finding stability and getting connected to other services, like housing or longer-term treatment programs.

Tyrone Clifford was a participant at PROP before becoming a coordinator for the program. On his 21st birthday, just before moving to San Francisco, he found out he was HIV-positive and was told he had maybe two years to live. Clifford then began partying and using more drugs in an effort to cope with the diagnosis.

But after he far outlived the prognosis, his doctor encouraged him to reevaluate his relationship to meth. Clifford had been thinking about changing his drug use, so the encouragement spurred him to give contingency management a try.

The weekly visits and community he built helped Clifford keep his promises to himself, he said, and gave him a chance to stabilize from the everyday chaos that heavy meth use can bring. The substance can keep users up for days, straining sleep and eating schedules, and lead to other physical and emotional harm in the long run.

“Being in the group, it helped me to stay balanced, you know, helping to appreciate the lives of others and to understand that we’re all doing the same thing. But we all have different reasons for why we do it. We’re all looking to do it to help us get through different things,” said Clifford.

The need for more treatment programs

In addition to the programs at SFAF, contingency management is also available through UCSF at the Citywide Clinic’s Stimulant Treatment Outpatient Program, the Office-Based Buprenorphine Induction Clinic and Project HOUDINI LINK (Hospital Opioid Use Disorder treatment INItiation and LINKage to care).

To date, the expansion of San Francisco’s contingency management programs has come from Prop. C, which passed in 2018 to provide funds to address homelessness. But the city’s overdose prevention plan suggests that these programs won’t be sufficiently utilized without sustained longer-term funding.

Now, San Francisco is looking to add at least one additional contingency management program and increase the number of overall participants by 25% in the next four years, according to the overdose prevention plan.

Those efforts are paralleled by a statewide initiative. In 2021, California became the first state to cover contingency management through Medi-Cal, potentially opening doors for people who may have struggled to afford residential treatment or other treatment options.

The state also allocated $58.5 million to pilot contingency management programs in nearly two dozen other California counties. Each patient receives a maximum of $599 over six months, after which they are referred for follow-up recovery programs and services.

Still, it can be hard to find or even know about contingency management program options. Many people at PROP, for example, arrive through word of mouth, court-ordered treatment or referrals from doctors, like Clifford did. But advocates say it’s an under-utilized approach that more people could benefit from.

That’s particularly concerning for experts looking at the overlap between homelessness and substance-use disorder.