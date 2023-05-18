Walgreens to Pay San Francisco $230 Million for Role in Opioid Crisis

Supervisor Hillary Ronen said she is advocating for a portion of the settlement funds to cover overdose prevention services at “wellness hubs” the city plans to open in the Tenderloin, Mission and South of Market neighborhoods. She said she would also like to see the funding used to hire case managers who could do proactive outreach and trust-building with hard-to-reach people living on the street and experiencing substance use disorder.

Chiu said he supports safe consumption sites as a tool to combat overdoses, but has not agreed to use the opioid litigation funds for the sites because of legal disagreements over whether this would run afoul of state and federal law.

In 2022, Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed a bill that would have allowed San Francisco to pilot safe consumption sites, which are used in more than a dozen countries around the globe.

Rhode Island passed a similar bill, and is now planning to open a site in 2024 that would use some of that state’s funding from similar opioid litigation wins.

Meanwhile, New York City has been operating a safe consumption facility using a model that doesn’t rely on public funding — but long-term financing is an ongoing challenge. Staff at the site, run by the nonprofit OnPoint NYC, have reversed more than 800 overdoses, executive director Sam Rivera told Politico earlier this month. New York City Mayor Eric Adams has said he is looking to expand the model.

“I have been a long-time supporter of the possibility that San Francisco should consider safe consumption sites,” Chiu said. “In New York, there has been a nonprofit that has moved forward with safe consumption sites without city staff, funding or property. I think that would be appropriate for us to do here in San Francisco, but those conversations continue.”